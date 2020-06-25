1212 Towson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 06/15/19 Modern 3 bedroom EOG Townhome in Locust Point boasts a rooftop deck and rear parking pad for added convenience! Open concept floorplan with gorgeous hardwood floors and sleek updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers a master suite as well as a second bedroom and full bath. The lower level offers a 3rd bedroom and full bath plus separate storage and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4896333)