Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

Location

1212 Towson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 06/15/19 Modern 3 bedroom EOG Townhome in Locust Point boasts a rooftop deck and rear parking pad for added convenience! Open concept floorplan with gorgeous hardwood floors and sleek updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers a master suite as well as a second bedroom and full bath. The lower level offers a 3rd bedroom and full bath plus separate storage and laundry area with full-sized washer/dryer.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Towson St have any available units?
1212 Towson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Towson St have?
Some of 1212 Towson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Towson St currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Towson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Towson St pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Towson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1212 Towson St offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Towson St offers parking.
Does 1212 Towson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Towson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Towson St have a pool?
No, 1212 Towson St does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Towson St have accessible units?
No, 1212 Towson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Towson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Towson St has units with dishwashers.
