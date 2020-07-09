Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1212 McCulloh Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1212 McCulloh Street - 2
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:15 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1212 McCulloh Street - 2
1212 Mcculloh Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1212 Mcculloh Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
•1 BR, 1 BATH apartment with DEN located near Dolphin Street
•Eat-in kitchen
•Ceiling fan in the bedroom
•The den is a great option for a TV/Sitting room
•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have any available units?
1212 McCulloh Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have?
Some of 1212 McCulloh Street - 2's amenities include ceiling fan, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1212 McCulloh Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 McCulloh Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland