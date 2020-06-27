All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1209 Evesham Ave

1209 Evesham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Evesham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Property Amenities
Available 08/17/19 3 bedroom townhome in Ramblewood with covered front porch boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level features a spacious living room and separate dining room as well as an updated galley kitchen that leads to a rear deck overlooking a fenced yard. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides additional living or bedroom space plus a washer/dryer and a bonus flush.

Vouchers welcome! Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Evesham Ave have any available units?
1209 Evesham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Evesham Ave have?
Some of 1209 Evesham Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Evesham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Evesham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Evesham Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Evesham Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1209 Evesham Ave offer parking?
No, 1209 Evesham Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Evesham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Evesham Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Evesham Ave have a pool?
No, 1209 Evesham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Evesham Ave have accessible units?
No, 1209 Evesham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Evesham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Evesham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
