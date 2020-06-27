1209 Evesham Ave

Amenities

Available 08/17/19 3 bedroom townhome in Ramblewood with covered front porch boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level features a spacious living room and separate dining room as well as an updated galley kitchen that leads to a rear deck overlooking a fenced yard. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides additional living or bedroom space plus a washer/dryer and a bonus flush.



Vouchers welcome! Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



No Pets Allowed



