All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1121 CLINTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1121 CLINTON ST
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:57 PM
1 of 17
1121 CLINTON ST
1121 South Clinton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1121 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Neutral and remodeled top to bottom. This townhouse is move in ready and has an attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 CLINTON ST have any available units?
1121 CLINTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1121 CLINTON ST have?
Some of 1121 CLINTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1121 CLINTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1121 CLINTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 CLINTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1121 CLINTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1121 CLINTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1121 CLINTON ST offers parking.
Does 1121 CLINTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 CLINTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 CLINTON ST have a pool?
No, 1121 CLINTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1121 CLINTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1121 CLINTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 CLINTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 CLINTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
