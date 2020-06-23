All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 S DECKER AVENUE

1110 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1110 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
1110 S DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1110 S DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1110 S DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 S DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 S DECKER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 S DECKER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
