Baltimore, MD
1110 Mcdonogh St
1110 Mcdonogh St

1110 Mcdonogh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Mcdonogh Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous rehabbed Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Den could also be used as 3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout first floor with open floor concept. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. 2 Master Suites with great closet space and carpet. Large roof top deck with great views of Baltimore. Parking pad in the back of home with privacy fence. The home is close to Eager Park and Starbucks, restaurants. 24/7 security and with in the JHU Lyft program boundaries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Mcdonogh St have any available units?
1110 Mcdonogh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Mcdonogh St have?
Some of 1110 Mcdonogh St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Mcdonogh St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Mcdonogh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Mcdonogh St pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Mcdonogh St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1110 Mcdonogh St offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Mcdonogh St offers parking.
Does 1110 Mcdonogh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Mcdonogh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Mcdonogh St have a pool?
No, 1110 Mcdonogh St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Mcdonogh St have accessible units?
No, 1110 Mcdonogh St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Mcdonogh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 Mcdonogh St has units with dishwashers.
