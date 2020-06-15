1110 Mcdonogh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fabulous rehabbed Townhouse with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Den could also be used as 3rd bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout first floor with open floor concept. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. 2 Master Suites with great closet space and carpet. Large roof top deck with great views of Baltimore. Parking pad in the back of home with privacy fence. The home is close to Eager Park and Starbucks, restaurants. 24/7 security and with in the JHU Lyft program boundaries.