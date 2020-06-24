1024 BRdway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Completely remodeled townhouse apartments with (2) 1Br apts w/den and (1) 2Br apartment w/den . Ideal for all professionals, students and active responsibles, just four blocks north of JH Hospital on Broadway. Hardwood Flooring, Central Air & Heating, Updated Appliances, Security System, Internet & Cable ready, Laundry room and many other features and extras. Current rental at $799. Call or e-mail



Four groups of two or more we provide multiple apartment rental when available.



Mr. Woods

Property Manager