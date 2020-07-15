9 Apartments for rent in Milford, NH

/
1 Unit Available
96 Powers Street
96 Powers St, Milford, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
875 sqft
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit).
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
95 Powers Street
95 Power Street, Milford, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
52 East Ridge Drive
52 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,489
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do you have a passion for sleek and modern apartment living in the quiet town of Milford? Then our brand-new apartments and townhouses at The Ridge at Eastern Trails are just right for you.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Capron Road
29 Capron Road, Hillsborough County, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Eastern Trails Apartments & Storage 29 Capron Road Milford, NH 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 600 sq.ft. No Security Deposit Required Apartment Features: - Convenient 2nd floor location - Spacious 600 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 12 at 03:06 PM
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Burberry Ct
3 Burberry Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1650 sqft
Available 08/18/20 SPACIOUS Birches TOWNHOUSE W/2 Bedrooms PLUS LOFT - Property Id: 319545 QUIET, secluded, & friendly RESIDENTIAL neighborhood INTERIOR FEATURES * Bright; stunning unit with lots of windows * Remodeled kitchen w/new soft-close
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
27 FAIRLANE Street
27 Fairlane Drive, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2512 sqft
Single family house with 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Great family room with fireplace. Central A/C for the hot & humid days. Credit/criminal check required. Pets negotiable with owner approval & additional monthly fee.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Joppa Hill Road
45 Joppa Hill Road, Hillsborough County, NH
Studio
$995
1271 sqft
Beautifully updated barn set on 56 private acres just over the Bedford line in Goffstown. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to either store your cars, RVs and toys in this secure space or start a horse boarding business.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.
