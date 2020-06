Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to 40 Bacon Street! This 3 floor condo is located in a 4 unit complex, close to shops on Main St and Moody St. With hardwood floors throughout, this condo consists of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is laundry in unit and a shared outdoor yard space. Tenants are welcome to use the outdoor grill.