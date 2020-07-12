/
north waltham
599 Apartments for rent in North Waltham, Waltham, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington Hills
1000 Main Campus Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,352
1475 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near I-95 and Concord Turnpike/Hwy 2. Easy Boston commute. Community amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and dog park. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,109
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15 Lionel avenue D
15 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
750 sqft
Lionel avenue - Property Id: 63600 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63600 Property Id 63600 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852564)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
60 Lionel
60 Lionel Avenue, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
This is a great unit, on Lexington St of (North)Waltham, MA. A commuter's dream as it sits right between Route 128, commuter rail and bus stop at door. Walk to Shopping. Great neighborhood and great schools with shopping just at walking distance.
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
1105 Lexington St.
1105 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
866 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
600 Trapelo Road
600 Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1683 sqft
Outstanding condition townhouse with TONS of light throughout! This is a 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse style condo with modern finishes throughout. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious living-room and bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
19 Jacqueline Road
19 Jacqueline Road, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
780 sqft
Available 9/1. Top floor unit with plenty of sun, new hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops. Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent. Two large bedrooms and open living room/kitchen layout for entertaining.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
42 Augustus Rd.
42 Augustus Road, Waltham, MA
6 Bedrooms
$900
2100 sqft
This is a private room in a spacious single family house you could be one of 6 total roommates.
Results within 1 mile of North Waltham
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,668
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Minuteman Apartments
4 April Lane, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 11 miles from downtown and in a historic area. Close to schools, parks and playgrounds. On-site surface parking, tennis court and garages. Homes feature updated appliances with washer and dryer hookups.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
43 WALNUT St.
43 Walnut Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS OPEN FLOOR PLAN NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT HEATED BY GAS/CENTRAL AIR SOLAR PANELS ON ROOF FOR HOT WATER BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING YARD FOR SUMMER STEAM SHOWER
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
281 Lexington St.
281 Lexington Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1611 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
174 BEECH St.
174 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
NEW LISTING..now available September first SECOND FLOOR WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND OFFICE NEW KITCHEN SINCE PICTURES HARDWOOD FLOORS PANTRY FEE TO TENANT NO PETS...SORRY STEPS TO BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE WALK TO MANY STORES...................
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
20 Hull St.
20 Hull Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
825 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
9 Hull St.
9 Hull Street, Belmont, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
117 Beech St.
117 Beech Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1550 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
8 Duff St.
8 Duff Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 Lincoln St.
101 Lincoln Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
885 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
43 Burnham St.
43 Burnham Street, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
950 sqft
Sep 1st Brand New Renovation it is under construction 3rd floor, 2 beds, 1.5 baths Bright & Sunny Rent is $2350/month Available September 1st, possibly a little sooner. Lead Compliant Electric heat is not included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8 Grandview Ave
8 Grandview Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in desirable Watertown. Spacious open concept living area with updated kitchen, eat in island and laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
30 MADISON AVENUE
30 Madison Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Three good -sized bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Bright and sunny with very big windows. Beautiful newer applianced eat-in kitchen.Ample closets. Private Fenced in common yard . 2-3 paved driveway parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16 WINTER STREET
16 Winter Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1060 sqft
GORGEOUS! IMMACULATE! One of the BIGGER units at much desired Totten Pond Village. You won't find a BETTER, more UPDATED or BRIGHTER home here. RARELY available CORNER UNIT! Sparkling, RENOVATED, sun-filled unit a community of mainly owner-occupants.
