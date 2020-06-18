All apartments in Waltham
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:45 AM

23 Townsend

23 Townsend Street · (617) 921-8677
Location

23 Townsend Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Bleachery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move in date 8/1/20: Exceptional TWO FLOOR apartment with all utilities included. Large living room, full bathroom, eat in kitchen, large bedroom and bonus room on main floor. Two equal sized bedrooms, common living room area and full bathroom on top floor. Living room can be used as a fourth bedroom for a higher monthly sum. Front Deck and fenced patio in rear. 2 Off street parking included. Plenty of on street parking. Coin laundry in basement. First,, last, security and broker fee due at signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Townsend have any available units?
23 Townsend has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Townsend have?
Some of 23 Townsend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
23 Townsend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 23 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 23 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 23 Townsend does offer parking.
Does 23 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Townsend have a pool?
No, 23 Townsend does not have a pool.
Does 23 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 23 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Townsend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.
