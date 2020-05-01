All apartments in Somerville
75 Bartlett
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

75 Bartlett

75 Bartlett Street · (781) 227-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 Bartlett Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rarely available, top floor unit located in Somerville's charming Winter Hill, available for June 1st. This large, loft style 1 bed, 1 bath boasts an open concept layout between the living and dining room space, with a galley kitchen that is convenient for entertaining. The bedroom is very spacious, and there is an additional area that can be used as an office/study. Rent includes water and sewage. Tenant to pay all metered utilities as well as broker fee of one month's rent.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Bartlett have any available units?
75 Bartlett has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Bartlett have?
Some of 75 Bartlett's amenities include on-site laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Bartlett currently offering any rent specials?
75 Bartlett isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Bartlett pet-friendly?
No, 75 Bartlett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 75 Bartlett offer parking?
No, 75 Bartlett does not offer parking.
Does 75 Bartlett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Bartlett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Bartlett have a pool?
No, 75 Bartlett does not have a pool.
Does 75 Bartlett have accessible units?
No, 75 Bartlett does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Bartlett have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Bartlett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Bartlett have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Bartlett does not have units with air conditioning.
