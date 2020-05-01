75 Bartlett

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rarely available, top floor unit located in Somerville's charming Winter Hill, available for June 1st. This large, loft style 1 bed, 1 bath boasts an open concept layout between the living and dining room space, with a galley kitchen that is convenient for entertaining. The bedroom is very spacious, and there is an additional area that can be used as an office/study. Rent includes water and sewage. Tenant to pay all metered utilities as well as broker fee of one month's rent.



Terms: One year lease