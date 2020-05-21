All apartments in Somerville
71 Hudson

71 Hudson Street · (617) 216-7290
Location

71 Hudson Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don t miss out on this great opportunity! This will not last. Call or text Mark at East Coast Realty for more info and to schedule a showing. (617) 216-7290 Features include: (*5 min. walk from projected 2016 new Green line train) *15 min. walk from Davis/Porter/Union Sq. Red line trains /25min. walk from Harvard *bus line (#88 and #90) 1 min. walk to Highland Ave. to Green or Orange Line trains *two family house close to Tufts U., Harvard U. , Lesley U., MIT and BU *2 level (2nd and 3rd floors) duplex *HUGE 2000+ sq. ft. living space: 11 rooms total *newly renovated: solid oak cabinets, new countertops, refinished hardwood floors *large eat-in-kitchen with butler's pantry and new refrigerator *open formal dining room and living room with 6 bay windows *enclosed front sun porch with great view *storage *laundry a block away *easy on-street parking with permit *heat: gas and electric utilities avg. $50/mo. *water incl. *First, last and one month's rent security deposit *no pets and no smoking *near bike path

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Hudson have any available units?
71 Hudson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 71 Hudson have?
Some of 71 Hudson's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
71 Hudson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Hudson pet-friendly?
No, 71 Hudson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 71 Hudson offer parking?
No, 71 Hudson does not offer parking.
Does 71 Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Hudson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Hudson have a pool?
No, 71 Hudson does not have a pool.
Does 71 Hudson have accessible units?
No, 71 Hudson does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Hudson have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Hudson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Hudson have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Hudson does not have units with air conditioning.
