Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don t miss out on this great opportunity! This will not last. Call or text Mark at East Coast Realty for more info and to schedule a showing. (617) 216-7290 Features include: (*5 min. walk from projected 2016 new Green line train) *15 min. walk from Davis/Porter/Union Sq. Red line trains /25min. walk from Harvard *bus line (#88 and #90) 1 min. walk to Highland Ave. to Green or Orange Line trains *two family house close to Tufts U., Harvard U. , Lesley U., MIT and BU *2 level (2nd and 3rd floors) duplex *HUGE 2000+ sq. ft. living space: 11 rooms total *newly renovated: solid oak cabinets, new countertops, refinished hardwood floors *large eat-in-kitchen with butler's pantry and new refrigerator *open formal dining room and living room with 6 bay windows *enclosed front sun porch with great view *storage *laundry a block away *easy on-street parking with permit *heat: gas and electric utilities avg. $50/mo. *water incl. *First, last and one month's rent security deposit *no pets and no smoking *near bike path



Terms: One year lease