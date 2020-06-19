70-72 Dane St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

16 minute walk to Harvard, buses to MIT, Central and Porter Squares. Walk to Central and Porter Squares in 15-20 minutes. 5 minute walk to Whole Foods, lots of great shops, restaurants, cafes, Health Club across the street. Modern, newly remodeled 4 bedroom apartment with high ceilings, wood floors, large sunny and bright living room with beautiful tall windows and new floors, large new eat-in kitchen with modern and stylish IKEA cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, new sink, new faucet, updated appliances, new floors, new stylish Ikea glass door vanities with new faucets, new medicine cabinets, new lights, new floors in both 1 full and 1 half bath, huge private deck off the kitchen exclusive for this apartment with views of Perry Park, new coin operated laundry in the basement. Modern open kitchen/living room with new stylish Ikea cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, new sink, new faucet, updated appliances, new modern ceiling light, walk-in pantry, new floors ( no carpets at all), one full bath and one remodeled half bath. All bedrooms are oversized, one huge bedroom on the main level and 2 very large bedrooms upstairs. All windows are replacement windows, new energy efficient boiler, new Central Air, new coin operated laundry in the basement of the front house. Nice yard backs up to Perry Park.



Terms: One year lease