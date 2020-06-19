All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 70-72 Dane St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
70-72 Dane St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

70-72 Dane St.

70 Dane St · (617) 992-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 Dane St, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
16 minute walk to Harvard, buses to MIT, Central and Porter Squares. Walk to Central and Porter Squares in 15-20 minutes. 5 minute walk to Whole Foods, lots of great shops, restaurants, cafes, Health Club across the street. Modern, newly remodeled 4 bedroom apartment with high ceilings, wood floors, large sunny and bright living room with beautiful tall windows and new floors, large new eat-in kitchen with modern and stylish IKEA cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, new sink, new faucet, updated appliances, new floors, new stylish Ikea glass door vanities with new faucets, new medicine cabinets, new lights, new floors in both 1 full and 1 half bath, huge private deck off the kitchen exclusive for this apartment with views of Perry Park, new coin operated laundry in the basement. Modern open kitchen/living room with new stylish Ikea cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile backsplash, new sink, new faucet, updated appliances, new modern ceiling light, walk-in pantry, new floors ( no carpets at all), one full bath and one remodeled half bath. All bedrooms are oversized, one huge bedroom on the main level and 2 very large bedrooms upstairs. All windows are replacement windows, new energy efficient boiler, new Central Air, new coin operated laundry in the basement of the front house. Nice yard backs up to Perry Park.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70-72 Dane St. have any available units?
70-72 Dane St. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70-72 Dane St. have?
Some of 70-72 Dane St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70-72 Dane St. currently offering any rent specials?
70-72 Dane St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70-72 Dane St. pet-friendly?
No, 70-72 Dane St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 70-72 Dane St. offer parking?
No, 70-72 Dane St. does not offer parking.
Does 70-72 Dane St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70-72 Dane St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70-72 Dane St. have a pool?
No, 70-72 Dane St. does not have a pool.
Does 70-72 Dane St. have accessible units?
No, 70-72 Dane St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70-72 Dane St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 70-72 Dane St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70-72 Dane St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70-72 Dane St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 70-72 Dane St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity