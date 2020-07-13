61 Marion Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Cambridge line - Architect-designed and renovated, furnished, modern single family on a quiet street, two blocks to the W.F on Beacon Street, and within a 5 minute walk to both Inman or Union squares. The open first floor is graced with 9' high ceilings, light stained oak floors and an Euro-style cook kitchen with dining area and direct access to a lovely bluestone patio and back yard. The 2nd floor has a generous master suite with a designer's mosaic tile bathroom with tub, walk-in closet and a wall of windows over the newly landscaped recreational Lincoln Park. 2nd bedroom has built-in desk and an adjacent mosaic tile bath with tub. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms with slanted ceilings and skylights. Bright and airy, this is a cheerful home with driveway for two cars. Avail 9/1.