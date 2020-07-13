All apartments in Somerville
Location

61 Marion Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cambridge line - Architect-designed and renovated, furnished, modern single family on a quiet street, two blocks to the W.F on Beacon Street, and within a 5 minute walk to both Inman or Union squares. The open first floor is graced with 9' high ceilings, light stained oak floors and an Euro-style cook kitchen with dining area and direct access to a lovely bluestone patio and back yard. The 2nd floor has a generous master suite with a designer's mosaic tile bathroom with tub, walk-in closet and a wall of windows over the newly landscaped recreational Lincoln Park. 2nd bedroom has built-in desk and an adjacent mosaic tile bath with tub. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms with slanted ceilings and skylights. Bright and airy, this is a cheerful home with driveway for two cars. Avail 9/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Marion Street have any available units?
61 Marion Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Marion Street have?
Some of 61 Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 61 Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 61 Marion Street offer parking?
No, 61 Marion Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Marion Street have a pool?
No, 61 Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 61 Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Marion Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Marion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Marion Street does not have units with air conditioning.
