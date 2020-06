Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Steps from Union Square. Entirely renovated unit. Top floor of a 3 family. Extremely bright unit w/ tons of natural light. Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances and Euro modern glossy white cabinets. Newly refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. All new bathroom w/ elegant finishes. Front and back porches w/ overlooking views of Union. Coin-op laundry in basement. Tandem driveway parking available for $75 each. Link to virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=da2YtgY7zCm(Reference #175968)