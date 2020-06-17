52 Boston Street

Amenities

- Unique one-of-a-kind luxury 1-bed/1-bath first floor apartment in desirable Prospect Hill, Union Square - Short walk to Union Square and 20-minute walk to Harvard Square - High-end chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf gas range and Bosch dishwasher. Upscale cabinetry, granite countertops, microwave and much more. - Large dining and living rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and extra large windows - Gorgeous sun room with lots of light - Master bedroom can comfortably fit a queen - Front and back private decks - Security alarm included in rent - Private laundry and storage in-basement - No pets and no smoking please - Available NOW **This unit can come furnished or unfurnished -- inquire for more details**