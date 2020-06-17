All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 52 Boston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
52 Boston Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

52 Boston Street

52 Boston Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

52 Boston Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Unique one-of-a-kind luxury 1-bed/1-bath first floor apartment in desirable Prospect Hill, Union Square - Short walk to Union Square and 20-minute walk to Harvard Square - High-end chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf gas range and Bosch dishwasher. Upscale cabinetry, granite countertops, microwave and much more. - Large dining and living rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and extra large windows - Gorgeous sun room with lots of light - Master bedroom can comfortably fit a queen - Front and back private decks - Security alarm included in rent - Private laundry and storage in-basement - No pets and no smoking please - Available NOW **This unit can come furnished or unfurnished -- inquire for more details**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Boston Street have any available units?
52 Boston Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Boston Street have?
Some of 52 Boston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 Boston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Boston Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 Boston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 52 Boston Street offer parking?
No, 52 Boston Street does not offer parking.
Does 52 Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Boston Street have a pool?
No, 52 Boston Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 52 Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Boston Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Boston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Boston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 52 Boston Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity