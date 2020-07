Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

87 Walk Score! Renovated and large 3.5Bed (half bed can fit a twin) with hardwood throughout. Eat-in kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Approx. 10 minute walk to the Sullivan Square T station. One off-street parking space for rent. Tenants pay utilities, including W/S which is sub-metered. Brokers please request water sub-meter forms before signing the lease. TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR: https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/somerville/east-somerville/oliver-street-50/b/MTMzOS9hMDE2ODYvbS82Mw==



Terms: One year lease