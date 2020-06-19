All apartments in Somerville
47 Waterhouse St.

47 Waterhouse Street · (617) 818-5657
Location

47 Waterhouse Street, Somerville, MA 02144
West Somerville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available June 1st! Video Tour Available Massive 3 Beds/1 Bath Duplex, Customized Kitchen, Central Air, 2 Parking, Pouch, Yard, Deleaded, Pet Friendly! Massive 3 Beds/1 Bath Condo in a multifamily house located on the quiet treeline one-way side street of Broadway in W. Somerville. Just Blocks away from Teels Sq, and Stop and Shop is right around the concern. Short distance to Tuft, Davis sq, and Alewife (Within 15-20 mins walk) and easy access to major highway - The 1st level (main level, 2nd fl) has a Living with fireplace, Dining room with seating for 6, Sitting room, Remodeled Kitchen with marble countertop, customized island/ breakfast bar, S/S appliances, dishwasher, disposal, built-in gas stove, and oven, Pantry, Tiled full bath, and Private front porch. - The 2nd level (3rd floor) has 3 Huge bedrooms with good size closets. - Free use of High-efficiency washer & dryer are included in the basement. - Forced hot air heating & central air conditioning. - Certified Deleaded - Pet-friendly. - Total square footage is over 1,800 square feet. - 2 off-street (tandem) parking spots in the driveway. - Shared yard with lilac trees, roses along the front, and a grassy lawn of about 15 feet by 45 feet Available June 1st, Video upon request

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Waterhouse St. have any available units?
47 Waterhouse St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Waterhouse St. have?
Some of 47 Waterhouse St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Waterhouse St. currently offering any rent specials?
47 Waterhouse St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Waterhouse St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Waterhouse St. is pet friendly.
Does 47 Waterhouse St. offer parking?
Yes, 47 Waterhouse St. does offer parking.
Does 47 Waterhouse St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Waterhouse St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Waterhouse St. have a pool?
No, 47 Waterhouse St. does not have a pool.
Does 47 Waterhouse St. have accessible units?
No, 47 Waterhouse St. does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Waterhouse St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Waterhouse St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Waterhouse St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 Waterhouse St. has units with air conditioning.
