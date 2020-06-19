47 Waterhouse St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available June 1st! Video Tour Available Massive 3 Beds/1 Bath Duplex, Customized Kitchen, Central Air, 2 Parking, Pouch, Yard, Deleaded, Pet Friendly! Massive 3 Beds/1 Bath Condo in a multifamily house located on the quiet treeline one-way side street of Broadway in W. Somerville. Just Blocks away from Teels Sq, and Stop and Shop is right around the concern. Short distance to Tuft, Davis sq, and Alewife (Within 15-20 mins walk) and easy access to major highway - The 1st level (main level, 2nd fl) has a Living with fireplace, Dining room with seating for 6, Sitting room, Remodeled Kitchen with marble countertop, customized island/ breakfast bar, S/S appliances, dishwasher, disposal, built-in gas stove, and oven, Pantry, Tiled full bath, and Private front porch. - The 2nd level (3rd floor) has 3 Huge bedrooms with good size closets. - Free use of High-efficiency washer & dryer are included in the basement. - Forced hot air heating & central air conditioning. - Certified Deleaded - Pet-friendly. - Total square footage is over 1,800 square feet. - 2 off-street (tandem) parking spots in the driveway. - Shared yard with lilac trees, roses along the front, and a grassy lawn of about 15 feet by 45 feet Available June 1st, Video upon request



Terms: One year lease