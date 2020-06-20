44 Springfield St.

Amenities

Call or Text to show! 401-595-4989 INMAN SQUARE!! 3 BED 1 Bath, Top two floors of Multi-Fam. TWO (2) PARKING SPACES. FREE PRIVATE LAUNDRY. Large kitchen with updated appliances, gas range, dishwasher, and dining nook with private deck directly off the dining. Living room, large bedroom, bathroom with new floors and OFFICE on first floor. 2 more bedrooms and attic storage on the top (3rd) floor. 2 Off street parking spaces in the rear of the house. Large outdoor area with Grape vines for shade in the summer and picnic table for hosting and grilling!



Terms: One year lease