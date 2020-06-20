All apartments in Somerville
44 Springfield St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

44 Springfield St.

44 Springfield Street · (401) 595-4989
Location

44 Springfield Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Call or Text to show! 401-595-4989 INMAN SQUARE!! 3 BED 1 Bath, Top two floors of Multi-Fam. TWO (2) PARKING SPACES. FREE PRIVATE LAUNDRY. Large kitchen with updated appliances, gas range, dishwasher, and dining nook with private deck directly off the dining. Living room, large bedroom, bathroom with new floors and OFFICE on first floor. 2 more bedrooms and attic storage on the top (3rd) floor. 2 Off street parking spaces in the rear of the house. Large outdoor area with Grape vines for shade in the summer and picnic table for hosting and grilling!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Springfield St. have any available units?
44 Springfield St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44 Springfield St. have?
Some of 44 Springfield St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Springfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
44 Springfield St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Springfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 44 Springfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 44 Springfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 44 Springfield St. does offer parking.
Does 44 Springfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Springfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Springfield St. have a pool?
No, 44 Springfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 44 Springfield St. have accessible units?
No, 44 Springfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Springfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Springfield St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Springfield St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Springfield St. does not have units with air conditioning.
