Hardwood Floors, Corner Unit, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in Unit, 1 Parking Space in covered garage $175 month. Heat & Hot Water Included, Built-in A/C unit and much more. No Smoking Tenant. No Pets. 9/1/20
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 429 Norfolk have any available units?
429 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 429 Norfolk have?
Some of 429 Norfolk's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
429 Norfolk is not currently offering any rent specials.