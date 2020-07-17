All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

429 Norfolk

429 Norfolk Street · (617) 201-2032
Location

429 Norfolk Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Inman Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Hardwood Floors, Corner Unit, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in Unit, 1 Parking Space in covered garage $175 month. Heat & Hot Water Included, Built-in A/C unit and much more. No Smoking Tenant. No Pets. 9/1/20

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Norfolk have any available units?
429 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 429 Norfolk have?
Some of 429 Norfolk's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
429 Norfolk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Norfolk pet-friendly?
No, 429 Norfolk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 429 Norfolk offer parking?
Yes, 429 Norfolk offers parking.
Does 429 Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Norfolk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Norfolk have a pool?
No, 429 Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does 429 Norfolk have accessible units?
No, 429 Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Norfolk has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Norfolk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 Norfolk has units with air conditioning.
