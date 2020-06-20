All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:24 AM

42 Josephine Ave.

42 Josephine Avenue · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Josephine Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Just in great two bed on top floor of house very nice hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, great light, wonderful eat in ktichen with dishwasher, gas stove, large master bedroom and smaller second bedroom and nice cabinets, quiet side street easy walk to Davis sq, awesome porch, laundry on site, its all here just came absolutely will not last avail August 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the exact unit available taken June 1, 2020 video tour available upon request

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Josephine Ave. have any available units?
42 Josephine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 42 Josephine Ave. have?
Some of 42 Josephine Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Josephine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Josephine Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Josephine Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 42 Josephine Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 42 Josephine Ave. offer parking?
No, 42 Josephine Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 42 Josephine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Josephine Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Josephine Ave. have a pool?
No, 42 Josephine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Josephine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 42 Josephine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Josephine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Josephine Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Josephine Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Josephine Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
