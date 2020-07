Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Just in great two bed on second floor of house very nice hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, great light, quiet side street easy walk to Davis sq, awesome porch, laundry on site, and get this one parking space off street, its all here just came absolutely will not last avail Aug 1 Call Bill 617-803-9582 Pictures are of the actual unit taken a short while ago videos available upon request



Terms: One year lease