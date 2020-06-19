35 Hancock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

1 Available 09/01/20 This one wont last long! Spacious 3BR with nice hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, FREE laundry in basement, and only 1/3 mile to Porter Sq Red Line! All bedrooms are large with closets and unit gets great natural light. Available for September 1st. Cats allowed.



Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/35-hancock-st-somerville-ma-02144-usa-unit-1/2f3443c9-9985-4084-84dd-5763b83f3f7b



