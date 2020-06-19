All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

35 Hancock Street

35 Hancock Street · (617) 872-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Hancock Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
1 Available 09/01/20 This one wont last long! Spacious 3BR with nice hardwood floors, CENTRAL A/C, FREE laundry in basement, and only 1/3 mile to Porter Sq Red Line! All bedrooms are large with closets and unit gets great natural light. Available for September 1st. Cats allowed.

Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/35-hancock-st-somerville-ma-02144-usa-unit-1/2f3443c9-9985-4084-84dd-5763b83f3f7b

(RLNE5806888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Hancock Street have any available units?
35 Hancock Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Hancock Street have?
Some of 35 Hancock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Hancock Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 35 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Hancock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 35 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Hancock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Hancock Street has units with air conditioning.
