Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located with in minutes of Davis and Porter Square. Situated on the top two floors of a multifamily, this unit has hardwood floors through out, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, in unit laundry and large bedrooms. Central AC. Pets negotiable. Full Fee.



Terms: One year lease