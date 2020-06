Amenities

Located in the Porter Square area of Somerville. Under 5 minute walk to Porter Square T station on the Red Line. 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in a Three-Family. Eat in Kitchen with the following amenities: dishwasher, refrigerator, and Natural Gas Stove. Laundry is in the unit. 1 off street parking spot included. Cats are negotiable. (Reference #128737)