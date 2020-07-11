All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 34 Russel Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
34 Russel Rd.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

34 Russel Rd.

34 Russell Rd · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

34 Russell Rd, Somerville, MA 02144
West Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Call or Text Sarah to show 401-595-4989 NEW RENO!!! Fabulous and SPACIOUS Philadelphia Style, 2 bed 1 bath right outside Teele Square and Davis Square! Formal Living/Dining rooms. FREE LAUNDRY dedicated to unit, Large Eat-in Kitchen, ALL new SS appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. Mud room off kitchen leads to private back deck and fenced in yard. Good Size bedrooms. One bedroom on 2nd floor and 2nd bedroom on main floor gives plenty of privacy. Spacious formal living dining room with large bay windows in both rooms and lots of light! Apartment could be rented as 3 BEDROOM for rate negotiable around $3000. Off-Street parking available for $50/car

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Russel Rd. have any available units?
34 Russel Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 34 Russel Rd. have?
Some of 34 Russel Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Russel Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Russel Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Russel Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 34 Russel Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 34 Russel Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 34 Russel Rd. offers parking.
Does 34 Russel Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Russel Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Russel Rd. have a pool?
No, 34 Russel Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Russel Rd. have accessible units?
No, 34 Russel Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Russel Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Russel Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Russel Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Russel Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 34 Russel Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity