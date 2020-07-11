34 Russel Rd.

Amenities

Call or Text Sarah to show 401-595-4989 NEW RENO!!! Fabulous and SPACIOUS Philadelphia Style, 2 bed 1 bath right outside Teele Square and Davis Square! Formal Living/Dining rooms. FREE LAUNDRY dedicated to unit, Large Eat-in Kitchen, ALL new SS appliances, Dishwasher, Disposal. Mud room off kitchen leads to private back deck and fenced in yard. Good Size bedrooms. One bedroom on 2nd floor and 2nd bedroom on main floor gives plenty of privacy. Spacious formal living dining room with large bay windows in both rooms and lots of light! Apartment could be rented as 3 BEDROOM for rate negotiable around $3000. Off-Street parking available for $50/car



Terms: One year lease