31 Laurel St.

Beautiful 3 bedroom with recent renovations throughout! Eat-in Kitchen with a gas stove that opens up to a large dining area, with full wrap around bar between kitchen and dining room. The living room is huge with super tall ceilings. great natural light, and a semi-open concept layout. Bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the apartment. 1 and 1/2 bathrooms and free laundry in the basement, which is exclusive to this unit. Brand new gas heating system and high efficiency furnace. One garage parking space is included in the rent, and you can walk down to lively Union Sq in about 2 minutes. Tons of buses connecting you to Davis, Porter, Harvard, and Central Sq. Easy living all around!



Terms: One year lease