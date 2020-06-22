All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 31 Laurel St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
31 Laurel St.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

31 Laurel St.

31 Laurel Street · (617) 388-5068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Laurel Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom with recent renovations throughout! Eat-in Kitchen with a gas stove that opens up to a large dining area, with full wrap around bar between kitchen and dining room. The living room is huge with super tall ceilings. great natural light, and a semi-open concept layout. Bedrooms are good sized with ample closet space. Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout the apartment. 1 and 1/2 bathrooms and free laundry in the basement, which is exclusive to this unit. Brand new gas heating system and high efficiency furnace. One garage parking space is included in the rent, and you can walk down to lively Union Sq in about 2 minutes. Tons of buses connecting you to Davis, Porter, Harvard, and Central Sq. Easy living all around!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Laurel St. have any available units?
31 Laurel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 31 Laurel St. have?
Some of 31 Laurel St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Laurel St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Laurel St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Laurel St. pet-friendly?
No, 31 Laurel St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 31 Laurel St. offer parking?
Yes, 31 Laurel St. does offer parking.
Does 31 Laurel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Laurel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Laurel St. have a pool?
No, 31 Laurel St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Laurel St. have accessible units?
No, 31 Laurel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Laurel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Laurel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Laurel St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Laurel St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 Laurel St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity