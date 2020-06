Amenities

3 Bed 1 Bath between Inman and Union Square right next to Lincoln Park! Close to public transit, plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife very close by. The entire apartment has been newly painted! Harwood floors throughout. IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer, Good sized bedrooms, large Living room and Eat in Kitchen just off the living room. Room 1 (front room)- $1000 Room 2 (off living room)- $925 Room 3 (off Kitchen)- $825 Parking available to rent for $75/mo



Terms: One year lease