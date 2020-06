Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous Just renovated 2BR in Winter Hill area of Somerville with gleaming brand new hardwood floors, a new kitchen which includes a dishwasher, and two well sized bedrooms! Shared laundry is on site and ample parking is available in a first come first serve parking lot in the rear of the building! Available for December 2017 or January 2018!



Terms: One year lease