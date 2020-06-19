229 School st.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 4 bed 2 bath two level apartment for rent in Fantastic Winter Hill location. Unit completely renovated and features gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, living room, dining room, ample sized bedrooms, and dedicated free laundry in the basement. Enjoy your summer days in your screen porch off the dining room and petite deck in the back. Tandem parking spaces for 2 cars included in the rent. Available Septemeber 1, 2020. Sorry no pets.



Terms: One year lease