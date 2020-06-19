All apartments in Somerville
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
229 School st.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

229 School st.

229 School Street · (617) 505-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 School Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 4 bed 2 bath two level apartment for rent in Fantastic Winter Hill location. Unit completely renovated and features gleaming hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, living room, dining room, ample sized bedrooms, and dedicated free laundry in the basement. Enjoy your summer days in your screen porch off the dining room and petite deck in the back. Tandem parking spaces for 2 cars included in the rent. Available Septemeber 1, 2020. Sorry no pets.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 School st. have any available units?
229 School st. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 School st. have?
Some of 229 School st.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 School st. currently offering any rent specials?
229 School st. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 School st. pet-friendly?
No, 229 School st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 229 School st. offer parking?
Yes, 229 School st. does offer parking.
Does 229 School st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 School st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 School st. have a pool?
No, 229 School st. does not have a pool.
Does 229 School st. have accessible units?
No, 229 School st. does not have accessible units.
Does 229 School st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 School st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 School st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 School st. does not have units with air conditioning.
