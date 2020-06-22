All apartments in Somerville
223 Summer St

223 Summer Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 Summer Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
This is a large, renovated unit with legit dining room + living room and front bedroom has a study off of it, so great space. Modern eat in kitchen with dishwasher, renovated bathroom, and the kicker is this place has the biggest, nicest back deck you will ever see! Access to deck is through the back two bedrooms and it is really freaking big! Coin op laundry on 2nd floor of building so nice and sunny - you don't have to wash your clothes in a dingy basement! Easy walk to the T at Porter Square. Very nice park across street with multiple basketball hoops. All around excellent unit in great location. (Reference #172771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Summer St have any available units?
223 Summer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 223 Summer St have?
Some of 223 Summer St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Summer St currently offering any rent specials?
223 Summer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Summer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Summer St is pet friendly.
Does 223 Summer St offer parking?
No, 223 Summer St does not offer parking.
Does 223 Summer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Summer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Summer St have a pool?
No, 223 Summer St does not have a pool.
Does 223 Summer St have accessible units?
No, 223 Summer St does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Summer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Summer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Summer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Summer St does not have units with air conditioning.
