223 Summer St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated basketball court

This is a large, renovated unit with legit dining room + living room and front bedroom has a study off of it, so great space. Modern eat in kitchen with dishwasher, renovated bathroom, and the kicker is this place has the biggest, nicest back deck you will ever see! Access to deck is through the back two bedrooms and it is really freaking big! Coin op laundry on 2nd floor of building so nice and sunny - you don't have to wash your clothes in a dingy basement! Easy walk to the T at Porter Square. Very nice park across street with multiple basketball hoops. All around excellent unit in great location. (Reference #172771)