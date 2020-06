Amenities

Modern 4 bedroom unit located just outside of Davis Square in Somerville. Steps to the Bike Path + Highland Ave + Ball Square and more!! This apartment is on Two Levels with tons of Space! All 4 bedrooms are a pretty good size and there's excellent closet space... The kitchen and bath are pretty updated, and there's laundry in the basement.. PARKING for 2 CARS INCLUDED in rent !!



Terms: One year lease