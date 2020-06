Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Super nice and comfortable three bedroom apartment available for immediate occupancy or June 1st 2020. Apartment was newly upgraded Energy Efficient Isolation windows & wall in 2017 and was renovated in 2014. Location is within short distance to Public transportation, park and shopping center. Rental apartment is READY to move in with furnitures & Free WiFi supplied.