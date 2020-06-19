21 Gilman St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

A luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bath apartment in Somerville. This is a spectacular apt: brand new Duplex style construction, not many rentals like it!! These are 3 full bedrooms all very big with double closets (8 feet long) and one bedroom has a walk in closet. 2 bedrooms have a full en-suite bathroom; one with a walk in shower and one with a Jacuzzi. High ceilings, one bedroom has a 14 ft. cathedral ceiling. Large open plan kitchen and living room. Townhouse style building, the living area is on 2 levels with skylights in common area. All floors are hardwood, private deck, Central AC and free laundry in unit. (Reference #145149)