All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 21 Gilman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
21 Gilman St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

21 Gilman St

21 Gilman Street · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Gilman Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
A luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bath apartment in Somerville. This is a spectacular apt: brand new Duplex style construction, not many rentals like it!! These are 3 full bedrooms all very big with double closets (8 feet long) and one bedroom has a walk in closet. 2 bedrooms have a full en-suite bathroom; one with a walk in shower and one with a Jacuzzi. High ceilings, one bedroom has a 14 ft. cathedral ceiling. Large open plan kitchen and living room. Townhouse style building, the living area is on 2 levels with skylights in common area. All floors are hardwood, private deck, Central AC and free laundry in unit. (Reference #145149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Gilman St have any available units?
21 Gilman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 21 Gilman St have?
Some of 21 Gilman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Gilman St currently offering any rent specials?
21 Gilman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Gilman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Gilman St is pet friendly.
Does 21 Gilman St offer parking?
No, 21 Gilman St does not offer parking.
Does 21 Gilman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Gilman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Gilman St have a pool?
No, 21 Gilman St does not have a pool.
Does 21 Gilman St have accessible units?
No, 21 Gilman St does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Gilman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Gilman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Gilman St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Gilman St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21 Gilman St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity