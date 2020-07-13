183 College Ave.

Amenities

Spacious 4bd/1ba unit directly across from Ellis Oval and Distler Performance Hall, on the edge of Tufts campus. Unit is takes up the first and second floors of the house. Hardwood floors throughout with nicely sized bedrooms. High ceilings with lots of windows with bright sunny rays. Large modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, and newer appliances. Small backyard and big driveway. Parking is included but is first come first serve. Laundry in the unit. Unit is very close to Davis and Tufts. Available: September 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease