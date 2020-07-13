All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 183 College Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
183 College Ave.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

183 College Ave.

183 College Avenue · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

183 College Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4bd/1ba unit directly across from Ellis Oval and Distler Performance Hall, on the edge of Tufts campus. Unit is takes up the first and second floors of the house. Hardwood floors throughout with nicely sized bedrooms. High ceilings with lots of windows with bright sunny rays. Large modern eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, and newer appliances. Small backyard and big driveway. Parking is included but is first come first serve. Laundry in the unit. Unit is very close to Davis and Tufts. Available: September 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 College Ave. have any available units?
183 College Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 183 College Ave. have?
Some of 183 College Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 College Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
183 College Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 College Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 183 College Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 183 College Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 183 College Ave. offers parking.
Does 183 College Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 College Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 College Ave. have a pool?
No, 183 College Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 183 College Ave. have accessible units?
No, 183 College Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 183 College Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 College Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 College Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 College Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 183 College Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Washer-DryersSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter HillDavis Square
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity