3-Bed/1-Bath on Darthmouth Street in Somerville. Available February 1st. Rent is $2500 a month. Great Space: Spacious Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Plenty of Windows, New Modern Kitchen, Updated Modern Bath, Hardwood Floors and a Huge 3 Season Porch. Laundromat is a half mile away. This whole unit was just fully renovated, its a must see! Contact Joshua Williamson at 774.628.6206 or josh@baystateresidentialproperties.com * One Month Broker Fee



Terms: One year lease