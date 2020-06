Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a very spacious four bedroom, two bathroom apartment that occupies the top two floors in a Philadelphia Style Home in Spring Hill. It has lovely hardwood floors, high ceilings, and great charm and utility. First month rent and security deposit. There is also a one month rental fee.



Terms: One year lease