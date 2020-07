Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon requestFeatures: A/C|Hardwood Floors|Dishwasher|Disposal|Granite Countertops|New/Renovated Kitchen|Stainless Steel Appliances|New/Renovated Bath|Laundry in Building VIRTUAL TOUR LINK BELOW: Avail or 9/1. FRESHLY RENOVATED. Lease ending 8/31 of any year. Located in 70s brick building. 1 parking space included. Heat and hot water included. Brand New Gray wood floors. New kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances incl dw disp and chefs hood. New White granite countertops. Built-in high capacity wall A/C. Card-op laundry. 15 min walk to Davis Sq Porter Sq Tufts Univ or minutes to bike trail. 5 min walk to Ball Sq. DELEADED! Careful about parking in the lot