13 Henry Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

13 Henry Ave

13 Henry Avenue · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Henry Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020. RENT IS $4200/MO. WITH TENANT PAYING FULL BROKER FEE. RENT IS $4400/MO. WITH LANDLORD PAYING HALF BROKER FEE. A recently renovated Philadelphia-style unit with modern kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances including a DW and chefs hood, hardwood floors, contemporary paint colors, spacious front porch and a washer/dryer in unit. The unit is located 5 minute walk from Davis Square or Porter Sq and the Minute Man bike path. Parking 75/month (2 avail). SEE 3D VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/somerville/powder-house-square/henry-avenue-15/2/MzQ4NS84M2I1OGYvbS82OS8xNTE=

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Henry Ave have any available units?
13 Henry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 13 Henry Ave have?
Some of 13 Henry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Henry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13 Henry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Henry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Henry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13 Henry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13 Henry Ave does offer parking.
Does 13 Henry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Henry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Henry Ave have a pool?
No, 13 Henry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13 Henry Ave have accessible units?
No, 13 Henry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Henry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Henry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Henry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 Henry Ave has units with air conditioning.
