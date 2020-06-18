13 Henry Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1 2020. RENT IS $4200/MO. WITH TENANT PAYING FULL BROKER FEE. RENT IS $4400/MO. WITH LANDLORD PAYING HALF BROKER FEE. A recently renovated Philadelphia-style unit with modern kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances including a DW and chefs hood, hardwood floors, contemporary paint colors, spacious front porch and a washer/dryer in unit. The unit is located 5 minute walk from Davis Square or Porter Sq and the Minute Man bike path. Parking 75/month (2 avail). SEE 3D VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://3dapartment.com/greater-boston/somerville/powder-house-square/henry-avenue-15/2/MzQ4NS84M2I1OGYvbS82OS8xNTE=