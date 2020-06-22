All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 124 Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
124 Central
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

124 Central

124 Central Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Spring Hill
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 Central Road, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
 FULL FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME! This bright 3+/4BR 1BA unit features gleaming hardwood floors a large kitchen with granite countertops and a center island and an open floor plan. The French doors off the dining room lead to a private back porch which leads to a shared patio and gazebo. There are three good sized bedrooms on the main level and an additional room on the lower level. Additional storage is available in one of the exterior sheds on site. Laundry in-unit. There is a ductless AC unit that cools the living room dining and kitchen area. Tenants pay for gas and electricity. Off-street parking is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Central have any available units?
124 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 124 Central have?
Some of 124 Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Central currently offering any rent specials?
124 Central isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Central pet-friendly?
No, 124 Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 124 Central offer parking?
Yes, 124 Central does offer parking.
Does 124 Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Central have a pool?
No, 124 Central does not have a pool.
Does 124 Central have accessible units?
No, 124 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Central does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Central have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 124 Central has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music