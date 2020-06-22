124 Central

Amenities

FULL FEE FOR A LIMITED TIME! This bright 3+/4BR 1BA unit features gleaming hardwood floors a large kitchen with granite countertops and a center island and an open floor plan. The French doors off the dining room lead to a private back porch which leads to a shared patio and gazebo. There are three good sized bedrooms on the main level and an additional room on the lower level. Additional storage is available in one of the exterior sheds on site. Laundry in-unit. There is a ductless AC unit that cools the living room dining and kitchen area. Tenants pay for gas and electricity. Off-street parking is included.