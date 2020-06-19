116 Thurston St.

Amenities

Available NOW: The apartment is a large beautiful and totally renovated unit. The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. This 3 room, 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment is just a few steps to many shops, restaurants and public transportation/bus line. They are located in a well maintained and managed building. The rooms are very spacious and bright and include a good size living room and bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors. The new eat-in kitchen was installed last year, has lots of cabinets and granite counters, AND new stainless steel appliances, full size fridge and stove with a dishwasher. Brand New Bath and a Private Deck. There are coin-op laundry facilities in the basement along with additional storage. OFF STREET PARKING IS OFFERED and INCLUDED IN THE RENT as well on a first come/first serve basis and is UNASSIGNED. There's also plenty of easy street parking available. Interior photos are from last may during the remodel. PET OK. Small dogs only(must be under 20 lbs) **MOVE IN NOW, JUNE 1ST, JULY 1ST OR AUGUST 1ST. RENT IS $2100 THRU AUGUST. 9/1 and BEYOND IS $2150. LEASE CAN END 5/31/2021 OR 8/31/2021. Close to several bus routes with easy commute to Lechmere or Davis Sq. Storage and laundry is located in the basement. Heat and hot water are included. First, last, one month security and one month broker fee. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484****



