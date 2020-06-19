All apartments in Somerville
116 Thurston St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

116 Thurston St.

116 Thurston Street · (617) 448-7552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available NOW: The apartment is a large beautiful and totally renovated unit. The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. This 3 room, 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment is just a few steps to many shops, restaurants and public transportation/bus line. They are located in a well maintained and managed building. The rooms are very spacious and bright and include a good size living room and bedroom with gleaming hardwood floors. The new eat-in kitchen was installed last year, has lots of cabinets and granite counters, AND new stainless steel appliances, full size fridge and stove with a dishwasher. Brand New Bath and a Private Deck. There are coin-op laundry facilities in the basement along with additional storage. OFF STREET PARKING IS OFFERED and INCLUDED IN THE RENT as well on a first come/first serve basis and is UNASSIGNED. There's also plenty of easy street parking available. Interior photos are from last may during the remodel. PET OK. Small dogs only(must be under 20 lbs) **MOVE IN NOW, JUNE 1ST, JULY 1ST OR AUGUST 1ST. RENT IS $2100 THRU AUGUST. 9/1 and BEYOND IS $2150. LEASE CAN END 5/31/2021 OR 8/31/2021. Close to several bus routes with easy commute to Lechmere or Davis Sq. Storage and laundry is located in the basement. Heat and hot water are included. First, last, one month security and one month broker fee. ****Deb_Tyner//Citilink_Apts_Rentals**781-436-2484**** CITILINK APARTMENT RENTALS serves the greater BOSTON AREA and includes the following neighborhoods: Allston Andover Arlington Back Bay Belmont Beverly Boston Brighton Brookline Cambridge Charlestown Cleveland Circle Coolidge Corner Danvers Dedham Fens Fenway Kenmore Lexington Longwood Medical Area Malden Mass Ave Medford Mission Hill North Andover North End Packard's Corner Reading Somerville South End Waltham Washington Square Watertown Winchester Woburn. We can also assist you in finding off-campus housing near area schools including Berklee Boston College Boston Medical Center Boston University Emerson College Emmanuel Harvard Longwood Medical Area Medical Harvard University Merrimack College Northeastern Massachusetts College of Art Massachusetts College of Pharmacy MIT Simmons Tufts Wentworth & Wheelock. The information in this listing was gathered from third party sources including the owner and public records. Comparable/sample photos may have been employed in the preparation of this advertisement. Listings are subject to errors and omissions. Please note: The rental market in Greater Boston moves rapidly, and any apartment may no longer be on the market by the time you contact us. CITILINK disclaims any and all representations or warranties as to the accuracy of this information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Thurston St. have any available units?
116 Thurston St. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Thurston St. have?
Some of 116 Thurston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Thurston St. currently offering any rent specials?
116 Thurston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Thurston St. pet-friendly?
No, 116 Thurston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 116 Thurston St. offer parking?
Yes, 116 Thurston St. does offer parking.
Does 116 Thurston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Thurston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Thurston St. have a pool?
No, 116 Thurston St. does not have a pool.
Does 116 Thurston St. have accessible units?
No, 116 Thurston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Thurston St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Thurston St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Thurston St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Thurston St. does not have units with air conditioning.
