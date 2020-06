Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Available Sept 1st! Great value in this First Floor Somerville 2 BR apt near Union Square. Pet friendly (no insurance restricted breeds i.e. german shepherd, etc). EIK, dining room, living room, 2 BRs, 1 Bathroom, laundry in basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas heat. Fenced backyard, great for BBQs and some gardening. Parking is on-street permit. This one will go fast, so act now! Video tour is available.



Terms: One year lease