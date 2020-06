Amenities

Great value for this 3 bedroom apartment near Porter Square. There is central AC, open concept kitchen, with a separate dining room. This is a good amount of space and a great location that is easy walk to Porter Train or to Harvard Law School/ Science Center. Super modern + has charm of hardwood floors. Great landlord, too! Laundry room in building Parking is available for $50/mo per spot and dog or cat is ok for $50/mo extra with good references. (Reference #122955)