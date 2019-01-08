1 Arnold Ct

Amenities
LOCATION/QUALITY/CONVENIENCE - Property Id: 56444
Location and convenience! Bargain priced, recently renovated large, sunny first floor 3 bedroom apartment in a Victorian home. Walk (walk score 94) to Harvard, Porter, Davis, Inman and Union Squares. Bus (#83, transit score 67, 15 min bike to Boston). Neighborhood entertainment, grocery shopping, bars and restaurants.
Features: hardwood floors; big windows; free in unit laundry; tiled tub/shower bathrm with storage; half bath with storage; granite counters; large eat in kitchen, includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove/vent hood; bar top eating area; open kitchen/living room; ceiling fans; three bedrooms, one oversized with large closet, two medium sized with large closets; private entrance; indoor locked bike storage; insulated building, replacement windows; gas hot air heat. No rental fee; first month and security; on street permit parking. Professionally cleaned and disinfected. Shown by appointment only, video available.Flexible start occupancy date.
No Pets Allowed
