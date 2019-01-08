All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 10 2020

1 Arnold Ct

1 Arnold Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1 Arnold Ct, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
LOCATION/QUALITY/CONVENIENCE - Property Id: 56444

Location and convenience! Bargain priced, recently renovated large, sunny first floor 3 bedroom apartment in a Victorian home. Walk (walk score 94) to Harvard, Porter, Davis, Inman and Union Squares. Bus (#83, transit score 67, 15 min bike to Boston). Neighborhood entertainment, grocery shopping, bars and restaurants.
Features: hardwood floors; big windows; free in unit laundry; tiled tub/shower bathrm with storage; half bath with storage; granite counters; large eat in kitchen, includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove/vent hood; bar top eating area; open kitchen/living room; ceiling fans; three bedrooms, one oversized with large closet, two medium sized with large closets; private entrance; indoor locked bike storage; insulated building, replacement windows; gas hot air heat. No rental fee; first month and security; on street permit parking. Professionally cleaned and disinfected. Shown by appointment only, video available.Flexible start occupancy date.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56444
Property Id 56444

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Arnold Ct have any available units?
1 Arnold Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 1 Arnold Ct have?
Some of 1 Arnold Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Arnold Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1 Arnold Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Arnold Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1 Arnold Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 1 Arnold Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1 Arnold Ct does offer parking.
Does 1 Arnold Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Arnold Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Arnold Ct have a pool?
No, 1 Arnold Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1 Arnold Ct have accessible units?
No, 1 Arnold Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Arnold Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Arnold Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Arnold Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Arnold Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
