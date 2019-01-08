1 Arnold Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

Location and convenience! Bargain priced, recently renovated large, sunny first floor 3 bedroom apartment in a Victorian home. Walk (walk score 94) to Harvard, Porter, Davis, Inman and Union Squares. Bus (#83, transit score 67, 15 min bike to Boston). Neighborhood entertainment, grocery shopping, bars and restaurants.

Features: hardwood floors; big windows; free in unit laundry; tiled tub/shower bathrm with storage; half bath with storage; granite counters; large eat in kitchen, includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, electric stove/vent hood; bar top eating area; open kitchen/living room; ceiling fans; three bedrooms, one oversized with large closet, two medium sized with large closets; private entrance; indoor locked bike storage; insulated building, replacement windows; gas hot air heat. No rental fee; first month and security; on street permit parking. Professionally cleaned and disinfected. Shown by appointment only, video available.Flexible start occupancy date.

No Pets Allowed



