Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JULY RENT IS FREE! Lovely 2 bedrooms condo with hardwood floor and 1 assigned parking space. Minutes away from the " T " Green Line D - Chestnut Hill stop. Easy commute to Longwood Medical area. It is close to Chestnut Hill Mall and Chestnut Hill Square, home to Wegman's and many shops and restaurants. Small/ Med Pets OK. Heat and hot water included. Available for July 1st, 2020 or sooner.