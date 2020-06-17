All apartments in Medford
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy.
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

3780 Mystic Valley Parkway · (617) 307-7229
Location

3780 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
green community
pool
pool table
internet access
new construction
. .Live along the banks of the Mystic River in Medford s newest apartment community. 20 min from Boston. You are also a quick drive to Malden, Everett, Somerville, Cambridge, and Revere. Units feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -Ultra high-end LEED certified community -Condo-quality interior finishes -Soaring ceiling heights -Chef-inspired kitchens with Quarrystone countertops -Energy Star stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Central Air Conditioning -Modern, designer bathrooms with tile flooring -Washer and dryer IN UNIT!!! -Oversized windows flooding the unit with natural sunlight -Walk-in closets -Boston skyline and mystic river views in select units -Fireplaces in select units -Richly appointed community clubhouse -Swimming pool with sun deck -Wi-Fi lounge -Gaming room with Billiards -State-of-the-Art fitness center -On-site professional management and maintenance - Near MBTA stop -Only a $500 security deposit and 1st month's rent to move in (with approved credit) -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!!! -Price and Availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have any available units?
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have?
Some of 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. offer parking?
No, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. does not offer parking.
Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have a pool?
Yes, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. has a pool.
Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy. has units with air conditioning.
