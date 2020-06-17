3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym green community pool pool table internet access new construction

. .Live along the banks of the Mystic River in Medford s newest apartment community. 20 min from Boston. You are also a quick drive to Malden, Everett, Somerville, Cambridge, and Revere. Units feature: -BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! -Ultra high-end LEED certified community -Condo-quality interior finishes -Soaring ceiling heights -Chef-inspired kitchens with Quarrystone countertops -Energy Star stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Central Air Conditioning -Modern, designer bathrooms with tile flooring -Washer and dryer IN UNIT!!! -Oversized windows flooding the unit with natural sunlight -Walk-in closets -Boston skyline and mystic river views in select units -Fireplaces in select units -Richly appointed community clubhouse -Swimming pool with sun deck -Wi-Fi lounge -Gaming room with Billiards -State-of-the-Art fitness center -On-site professional management and maintenance - Near MBTA stop -Only a $500 security deposit and 1st month's rent to move in (with approved credit) -Cats and Dogs OK! -NO BROKER'S FEE!!! -Price and Availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease