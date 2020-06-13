/
7 Apartments for rent in Marshfield, MA📍
The Village at Marshfield
738 Plain St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
785 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Pilgrim Hwy/Rte. 3. Close to GATRA public transportation, stores and restaurants. Common amenities include a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments have patios, walk-in closets and dishwashers.
Mariner's Hill
2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1208 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to Pilgrim Highway/Route 3. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, tennis court and playground. Apartments feature patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Pembroke Woods
1100 Pembroke Woods Dr, North Pembroke, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1146 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this handsome development includes amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals, ovens and walk-in closets. Most units feature scenic, wooded views and central locations.
The Elm At Island Creek Village
24 Post Road, Duxbury, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful complex with fitness center, swimming pool, and community room. Three different communities with unique layouts for multi-generational living. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer in each home.
202 Central Avenue
202 Central Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
720 sqft
202 Central Avenue - House Available 06/15/20 Another Day in Paradise! - WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL Cozy and comfortably furnished, come relax at this ocean and river front property on Humarock Beach.
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Harborwalk
30 Loring Boulevard, Plymouth, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,211
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1093 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Introducing the South Shore's newest seacoast living experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Marshfield, the median rent is $1,010 for a studio, $1,153 for a 1-bedroom, $1,429 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,796 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marshfield, check out our monthly Marshfield Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Marshfield area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Babson College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marshfield from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Providence, and Brookline.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MA
Revere, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MASalisbury, MABellingham, MARaynham Center, MA