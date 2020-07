Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

-One bed next to HLS large dining room and living room - Large 1 Bed Apartment available for July 15th or August 1st - High third Floor one bed - Heat/Hot Water included - Hardwood red oak floors throughout -Laundry in building -Minutes to Redline,shops,restaurants No dogs allowed. One cat is allowed. Next to Harvard Law School/Science Center.



Terms: One year lease