59 Apartments for rent in Canton, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Canton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
North Randolph
Blue Hills Village
735 Randolph St, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Blue Hills Village is a high quality community of thoughtfully designed one & two bedroom apartments along with a selection of three bedroom townhouses.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
North Randolph
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
North Randolph
North Stoughton Village
27 Page Ter, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located, this community offers thoughtfully designed one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Boston
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,629
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,756
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,156
1163 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments where Leather District, Chinatown and Theater District come together in Boston, MA. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Fitness center and terrace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
68 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,882
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
32 Units Available
Chinatown - Leather District
660 Washington
660 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,675
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,930
1037 sqft
Recently renovated residences with walnut flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a gym, indoor pool and massage room on site. Close to Orange and Green T-stops and I-90. Right near Boston Common.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
28 Units Available
South End
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,255
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,610
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
South End location near theaters, dining and nightlife. Walkable to Tufts Medical Center and transit. Pet-friendly community with dog park. New construction features pool, yoga, game room, bike storage. Granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
22 Units Available
South End
Girard
50 Malden St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,665
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located 1-3 bedroom apartments in contemporary style. Common spaces feature rotating exhibits from Boston's top modern artists. Gym, garage, bike storage and parking available. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
10 Units Available
Cambridgeport
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
19 Units Available
Cambridgeport
KBL
129 Franklin St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,130
766 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
1302 sqft
Classic-style apartments in historic F.A. Kennedy Steam Bakery building. In MIT's University Park, convenient to restaurants, shops, nightlife and grocery store. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,370
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
664 sqft
Charming apartments with fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Community includes bike racks and off-street parking. Located near two Red Line stations. Near shops and restaurants in the heart of Cambridge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
209 Units Available
Columbia Point
The Andi
4 Lucy St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,994
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,310
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,031
1076 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At The Andi, no matter who you are or where you're going, you' ll feel right at home here.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Canton, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Canton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Canton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

